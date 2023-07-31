MA Private Wealth Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

MA Private Wealth cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,668,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 38,719 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,244. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $128.30. The company has a market capitalization of $325.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day moving average is $119.19.

About iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.