MA Private Wealth Sells 7,128 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

MA Private Wealth reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.03. 380,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,012. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

