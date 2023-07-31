MA Private Wealth Sells 8,552 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MA Private Wealth lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.70. 481,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.