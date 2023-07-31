Mad River Investors Raises Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Mad River Investors lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust accounts for about 5.7% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.41. 79,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,527. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 18,908.15%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0217 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.