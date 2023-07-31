Mad River Investors Sells 1,050 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mad River Investors lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises approximately 0.1% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in eBay were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.68. 4,589,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,560. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

