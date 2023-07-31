Mad River Investors Sells 560 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mad River Investors cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 1.1% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.70.

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.99. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

