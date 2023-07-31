Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MBUU. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley downgraded Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Price Performance

MBUU stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $375.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.