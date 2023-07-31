Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $3,380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,296,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,503,969.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Wednesday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total value of $3,371,550.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.04, for a total value of $3,375,600.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $3,425,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total value of $3,432,900.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $3,447,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $3,168,600.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $3,160,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $3,199,800.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,571,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464,912. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $219.23 billion, a PE ratio of 584.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 95.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 95,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,453,000 after acquiring an additional 46,399 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.1% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 36.0% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.