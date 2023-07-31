Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 85.15% and a return on equity of 144.57%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

