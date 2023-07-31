Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MA traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $394.89. 1,914,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.25 and a 200-day moving average of $373.53. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

