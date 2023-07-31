Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.8% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $58,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $394.81. 1,838,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $374.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.53.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

