Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Short Interest Update

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 3,800,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $394.28. 3,577,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $384.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.53. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $405.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.