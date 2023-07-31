Matson (NYSE:MATX) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.37

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.37 and last traded at $94.11, with a volume of 15818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MATX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $774,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,681,303.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $774,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,267 shares in the company, valued at $18,681,303.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $545,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,258.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 1,004.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,923,000 after purchasing an additional 490,489 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,906,000 after purchasing an additional 429,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 240,119 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.