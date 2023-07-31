Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 971,800 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.65. 137,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,086. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Maximus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 39.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Maximus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.