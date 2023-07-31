McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Dearborn Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $69,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,605,408,000 after acquiring an additional 179,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after acquiring an additional 782,066 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after buying an additional 45,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.91. 1,638,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,987. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.07. The company has a market cap of $213.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,170 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

