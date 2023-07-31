McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $6,118,170. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

