McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.71. 2,178,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,511. The firm has a market cap of $213.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.07.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,170. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

