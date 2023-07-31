Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.07. The company had a trading volume of 642,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,527. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53. The firm has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

