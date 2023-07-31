Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,145,400 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 1,321,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,454.0 days.

Megaport Stock Performance

MGPPF stock remained flat at $4.25 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. Megaport has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Get Megaport alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised Megaport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Megaport Company Profile

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.