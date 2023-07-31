Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 68,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ MHUA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.71. 7,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,137. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

