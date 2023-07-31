Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $41.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Merchants Bancorp traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 26260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, COO Michael J. Dunlap bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,953.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap purchased 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $81,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,953.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $191,441 in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 7.8 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $114.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

