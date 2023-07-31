Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Short Interest Down 15.7% in July

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBINM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,729. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93.
Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.
