Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Short Interest Down 15.7% in July

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBINM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,729. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 4,500 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,100 shares of company stock worth $191,441.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

