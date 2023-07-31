Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.04. 1,765,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,800,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.41. The firm has a market cap of $269.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

