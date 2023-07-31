Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Down 12.8% in July

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Mercurity Fintech Price Performance

Shares of Mercurity Fintech stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,422. Mercurity Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.33.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

