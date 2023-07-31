Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.12-$19.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $150.49 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $152.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.26 and a 200-day moving average of $120.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

