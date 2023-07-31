Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.20. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 159,133 shares trading hands.

MESO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $672.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. On average, analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth $33,000. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

