Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $6.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $318.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,213,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,126,260. The company has a market cap of $816.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.56 and its 200 day moving average is $225.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

