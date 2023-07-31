Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $315.65.

NASDAQ:META opened at $325.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.56 and its 200 day moving average is $225.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

