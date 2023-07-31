Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at Robert W. Baird

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on META. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $315.65.

Shares of META stock opened at $325.48 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

