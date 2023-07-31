Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on META. Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $315.65.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $325.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.72. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $833.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

