Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Raised to Buy at China Renaissance

China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $380.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on META. Citigroup increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $315.65.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $325.10 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $833.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.