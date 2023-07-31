MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Short Interest Update

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,100 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 575,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of MGEE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,594. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.74. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $86.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.21). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $217.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 54.88%.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 12.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

