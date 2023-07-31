Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 46,730 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,037,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $435,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.09. The stock had a trading volume of 437,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,728. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

