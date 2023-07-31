Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,422 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of T-Mobile US worth $154,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in T-Mobile US by 15.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 24.8% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 96,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 33.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 63,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,499. The firm has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.95.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

