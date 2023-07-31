Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,301 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Intuit worth $186,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after acquiring an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,013,000 after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,030,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $511.43. 431,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $514.14. The stock has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $456.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.72.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.62.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

