Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 367,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $130,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $4.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.10. The company had a trading volume of 477,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,523. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.72 and its 200 day moving average is $155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

