Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $111 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 263,180 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Fortinet worth $111,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,306. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

