Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Lam Research worth $120,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.47.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $719.74. 519,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $627.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

