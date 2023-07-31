Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,710 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,542 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $109,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $504.92. 797,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,706. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $470.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $482.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.24.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

