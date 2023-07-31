Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,510,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 17,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.02.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.77. 989,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,779. Moderna has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,212,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,005 shares of company stock worth $47,656,575 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.