Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) vs. Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penumbra and Modular Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $847.13 million 13.91 -$2.00 million $0.16 1,925.50 Modular Medical N/A N/A -$13.88 million ($1.48) -0.64

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical. Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Penumbra has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modular Medical has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

91.1% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Penumbra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 0.73% 1.58% 1.16% Modular Medical N/A -148.86% -132.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Penumbra and Modular Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 1 10 0 2.91 Modular Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Penumbra presently has a consensus target price of $330.58, suggesting a potential upside of 7.31%. Modular Medical has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 347.37%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Penumbra.

Summary

Penumbra beats Modular Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System, Lightning, and CAT RX brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand, as well as immersive 3D computer-based technology platform under the Real Immersive System brand; and a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and Packing Coil LP brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

