Moonbeam 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.85 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $158.92 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00043869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00030381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,078,097,564 coins and its circulating supply is 692,585,801 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

