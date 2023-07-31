Morgan Stanley Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $243.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $243.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.27% from the stock’s previous close.

LPLA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.67.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $3.98 on Monday, reaching $230.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,763. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.53%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

