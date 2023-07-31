Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.41. Mplx has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 61.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

