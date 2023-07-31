Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

CME traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $199.13. 166,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,040. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.