Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Jabil worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBL traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.09. 74,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,602. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day moving average is $88.95. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $115.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

