Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.13 Million Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $12,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RS stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.65. 18,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,951. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.86 and its 200-day moving average is $248.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $168.24 and a 52 week high of $293.73.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

