Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.08 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $20,422,440,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $2.99 on Monday, hitting $137.88. 796,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783,353. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.95.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

