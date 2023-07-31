Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.28 Million Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Life Storage worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 95,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

LSI stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.10. 7,208,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,395. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $146.66.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.53%.

LSI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.