Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 12,690 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,009 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,228. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SUPN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

